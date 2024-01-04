Meritas Wealth Management LLC Sells 330 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Meritas Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,312 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% in the third quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.9% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $1,582,306.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,629,044.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,437,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,825,903 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT opened at $159.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $169.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.23 and a 200-day moving average of $158.86. The stock has a market cap of $428.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

