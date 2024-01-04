Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,880 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $22,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.37.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total value of $213,897.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,173,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,064 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.51, for a total value of $374,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total transaction of $213,897.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,173,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 688,944 shares of company stock valued at $230,574,460. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.5 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $344.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $332.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $361.90. The company has a market capitalization of $885.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

