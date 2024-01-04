Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Jessup Wealth Management Inc

Jessup Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up approximately 4.7% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 32.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 99,448 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after buying an additional 24,277 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $11,586,000. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 48,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 23,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.66. 7,071,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,842,680. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.19 and a 200-day moving average of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.76 and a 1 year high of $87.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -7.32%.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,147,237.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,147,237.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 259,618 shares of company stock worth $20,331,664. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.70.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

