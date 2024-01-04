Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,277,000 after buying an additional 282,292 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,320,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,345,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,684 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,311,265,000 after purchasing an additional 484,293 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 15.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,582,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,060,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MU shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,618 shares of company stock valued at $20,331,664. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MU traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.66. 7,071,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,842,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.19 and its 200-day moving average is $70.68. The stock has a market cap of $91.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.76 and a 1-year high of $87.87.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -7.32%.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

