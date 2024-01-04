Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Grows Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 0.8% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $83,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,126,676 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,057,164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 66.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,439,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,366,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,625 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $230.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $247.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.41 and a 200 day moving average of $232.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.11%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

