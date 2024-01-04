Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $50,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 97,501.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,087,464,000 after acquiring an additional 83,390,275 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,277,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,976,000 after purchasing an additional 551,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,341,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,163,000 after buying an additional 63,121 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,622,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,416,000 after acquiring an additional 414,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Elevance Health by 13.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,214,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,243,000 after purchasing an additional 372,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $480.54 on Thursday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $508.78. The stock has a market cap of $112.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $467.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $457.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.53 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.82.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

