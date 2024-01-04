Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $30.38 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 276,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $30,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after buying an additional 49,081 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.83.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,159,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,368,619.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,159,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,368,619.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,031 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,608 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $124.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $129.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.16.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.98%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

