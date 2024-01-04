Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $32.18 Million Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,840 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $32,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $414,365,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,380,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,801 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $129,735,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Shopify by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,601,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,400 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 6,194.5% in the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,095,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,363,000 after buying an additional 1,077,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, October 20th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

SHOP stock opened at $71.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $92.11 billion, a PE ratio of -78.92 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $34.97 and a one year high of $79.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.82.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

