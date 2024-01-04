Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $34.51 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 305,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $34,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 75,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 35,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $737,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Trading Down 1.0 %

FISV stock opened at $131.75 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.78 and its 200-day moving average is $123.08. The firm has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 0.86.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.