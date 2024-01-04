Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $58.38 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of S&P Global worth $58,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in S&P Global by 96,853.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,968,857,000 after buying an additional 635,351,035 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,744,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,875,846,000 after acquiring an additional 549,673 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,434,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,786,766,000 after acquiring an additional 282,966 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,329,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,570,000 after purchasing an additional 145,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,381,982,000 after purchasing an additional 19,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

SPGI opened at $429.77 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.14 and a fifty-two week high of $443.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.60, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $410.44 and its 200 day moving average is $395.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.78.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

