Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 13,600 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 782,496 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $80,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.43.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $135.32 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $151.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.97. The company has a market cap of $216.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,127.76, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.