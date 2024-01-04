Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 1,500 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $29,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 324.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,960,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 94,078.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after buying an additional 595,518 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,522,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in McKesson by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Barclays started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $4,839,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,007,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,898 shares of company stock worth $17,987,469. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Trading Up 1.5 %

MCK stock opened at $480.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $457.09 and a 200-day moving average of $437.17. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $485.22. The company has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.48.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

