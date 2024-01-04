Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Buys 1,267 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.3% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays upgraded AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.4 %

ABBV stock opened at $160.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $288.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.95 and its 200 day moving average is $145.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

