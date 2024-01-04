NorthRock Partners LLC Has $409,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.85.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN stock opened at $233.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.33 and a 200-day moving average of $217.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $150.86 and a 12 month high of $241.97.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

