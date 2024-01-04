NorthRock Partners LLC Has $457,000 Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after buying an additional 3,939,174 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,443 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $132,795,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 246.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,216,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,866,000 after acquiring an additional 865,418 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $157.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.93. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

