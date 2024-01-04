NorthRock Partners LLC Makes New $376,000 Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on KVUE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Argus began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Kenvue Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:KVUE opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.93.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Equities analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.