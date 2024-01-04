Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 863,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,536,000 after buying an additional 425,392 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 101.8% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 110.5% in the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,681.0% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $103.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.39. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.20.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NVO. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Argus started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

