ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Gap Down to $79.31

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $79.31, but opened at $75.85. ON Semiconductor shares last traded at $75.77, with a volume of 1,516,226 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Summit Insights cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas cut ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.08.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.87.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ON Semiconductor

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.