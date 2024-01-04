OPKO Health Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,010 call options on the company. This is an increase of 497% compared to the average volume of 504 call options.

In other news, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other OPKO Health news, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $390,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 201,456,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,864,568.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 635,000 shares of company stock valued at $812,500. 42.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 33.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 4.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in OPKO Health by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPK traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 13,956,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,630,313. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64. OPKO Health has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $178.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OPKO Health will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

