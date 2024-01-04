Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 48.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 168.7% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $102.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $281.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $82.04 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.85.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 44.20%.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,427.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Edward Jones upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.