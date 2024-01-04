Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co trimmed its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,582,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,170,000 after purchasing an additional 170,088 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth $1,609,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 37.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 52.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,603,000 after acquiring an additional 9,221,114 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 0.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 34,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of OVV stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.82. 1,944,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,415. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.64. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 23.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OVV

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,169.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at $845,644.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.