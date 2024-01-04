Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Invests $238,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD opened at $189.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.13. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.19 and a 1-year high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

