Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $135.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.70. The company has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $136.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $492,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,334,973.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,400 shares of company stock worth $4,753,653. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.29.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

