Peak Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,339 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 1.7% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,394,219 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,584,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,313,000 after buying an additional 601,199 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,985,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,831,000 after buying an additional 216,561 shares during the period. Finally, Strid Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,452,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.89. The stock had a trading volume of 156,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,176. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.38 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.85 and its 200-day moving average is $51.90.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

