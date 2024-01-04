Peak Financial Management Inc. Buys 3,659 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF makes up 1.8% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $6,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 395,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,223,000 after acquiring an additional 62,825 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 316,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,242,000 after purchasing an additional 115,790 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,085,000 after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,428. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $80.99 and a 52 week high of $96.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.92.

