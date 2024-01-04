Peak Financial Management Inc. Decreases Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 75.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,120 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10,557.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

SCHC traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.10. 48,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,015. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.24. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $35.54.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

