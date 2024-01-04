Peak Financial Management Inc. Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.3% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $8,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 167,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 35,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.56. 38,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,873. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $76.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

