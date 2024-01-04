Peak Financial Management Inc. Has $26.81 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2,381.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 7.2% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $26,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 81,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 261,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 68,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $57.11. 301,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,627,639. The company has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.33. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.8471 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

