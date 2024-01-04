Peak Financial Management Inc. Has $594,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,374 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,670 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,288 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 867,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $217,016,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in Tesla by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,546 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $240.56. 26,697,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,943,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.67, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,538. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

