Peak Financial Management Inc. Has $6.06 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.17. 793,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,629,346. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.40. The company has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

