Peak Financial Management Inc. Purchases 4,341 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $7,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RPV. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,627,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 388.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 36,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $13,052,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.02. The stock had a trading volume of 27,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,482. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $67.69 and a 52 week high of $90.04.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.