Peak Financial Management Inc. Purchases 64,383 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 371.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,383 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 1.0% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 40,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:USRT traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $53.67. 31,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,114. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.20. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $56.75. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

