Peak Financial Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Peak Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 86.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,604 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 13,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $87.10. 590,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,867,404. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $94.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.20.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

