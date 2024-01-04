Peak Financial Management Inc. Sells 230,818 Shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY – Free Report) by 84.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,818 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IHY. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 210,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 18,342 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 71.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 357.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 223,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 174,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 9,518 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IHY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.55. The stock had a trading volume of 508 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,266. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.95. VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $53.43 million, a P/E ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.45.

VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (IHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of international corporate bonds rated below investment grade and denominated in developed-market currencies. IHY was launched on Apr 2, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

