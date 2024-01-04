Peak Financial Management Inc. Sells 333,319 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333,319 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after buying an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 72,388,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,637,000 after purchasing an additional 416,081 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,318,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,311,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,122,000 after buying an additional 737,314 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.43. 450,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,310,432. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.10. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $37.14.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

