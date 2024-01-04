PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 65.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 28.5% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $61.81 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.64%.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,333.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,096 shares of company stock worth $382,958 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

