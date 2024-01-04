Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $130.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.56. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Prologis

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.