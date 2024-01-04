ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Bought by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 75.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,097 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 28,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

NOBL opened at $94.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

