QuantumScape Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 37,243 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 182% compared to the average daily volume of 13,210 call options.

In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 138,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $960,622.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 292,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,022.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 138,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $960,622.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 292,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,022.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 16,199 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $100,271.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 793,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,015.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 323,729 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,751. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,031,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483,319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth $13,516,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 52.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,840,000 after buying an additional 1,476,799 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,035,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,155,000 after buying an additional 1,148,137 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in QuantumScape by 53.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,581,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after buying an additional 900,249 shares in the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QS traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.17. The stock had a trading volume of 22,223,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,089,836. QuantumScape has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 24.57 and a quick ratio of 24.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 4.95.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that QuantumScape will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on QS. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.96.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

