Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 967,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.89% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $796,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total value of $2,097,226.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,312,636.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,377 shares of company stock worth $7,153,595. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $917.56 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $668.00 and a twelve month high of $923.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $828.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $802.94. The company has a market capitalization of $99.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

