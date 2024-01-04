Retirement Planning Group LLC Boosts Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 162,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,646,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 18.8% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% during the third quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.8% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $122.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The company has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.07 and its 200-day moving average is $125.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.77%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.