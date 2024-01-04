Retirement Planning Group LLC Buys 243 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Clorox by 2,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $142.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.85.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 705.89%.

Several analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.53.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

