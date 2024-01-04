Retirement Planning Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Retirement Planning Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,075,000. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $73.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.24 and its 200 day moving average is $70.98. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $75.66.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

