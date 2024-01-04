Retirement Planning Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Retirement Planning Group LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned about 0.12% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 73,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 326,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 27.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 197,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 43,130 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 62.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 124,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 47,735 shares during the period.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

JQUA stock opened at $47.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.76. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $48.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

