Retirement Planning Group LLC Has $2.38 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Retirement Planning Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after buying an additional 15,879 shares during the period.

VWO stock opened at $40.51 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.30. The firm has a market cap of $72.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

