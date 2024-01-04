Retirement Planning Group LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,752 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 577.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $46.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.58.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.