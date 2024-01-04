Retirement Planning Group LLC Purchases 308 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,473,000 after purchasing an additional 201,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,755,000 after purchasing an additional 119,137 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,176,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 848,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,413,000 after purchasing an additional 560,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $254.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.90. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $255.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.