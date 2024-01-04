Retirement Planning Group LLC Sells 30,426 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 741,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $51,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.95 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.45 and a 200-day moving average of $71.20.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

