Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s 2nd Largest Position

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co decreased its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada makes up 4.0% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $19,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,602,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,862,000 after purchasing an additional 797,146 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,583,609,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 10,961,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,109,000 after acquiring an additional 52,975 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,585,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,404,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,257,000 after purchasing an additional 209,920 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RY traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.93. 113,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,337. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $77.90 and a 52 week high of $104.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.13.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a $1.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

