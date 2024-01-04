Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Acquired by Legacy Wealth Management Inc

Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.0% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHZ stock opened at $46.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.16. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $47.60.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

